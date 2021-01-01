NuTone PB85 Wireless Unlighted Oblong Pushbutton Oil Rubbed Bronze Door Bell Unlighted Button Unlighted

NuTone PB85 Wireless Unlighted Oblong Pushbutton Features:Designer oblong shape adds a stylish appearance to your homeUp to three other pushbuttons may be added alongside this pushbutton to one compatible wireless chime, allowing each door you decide to arm to have its own unique tone Non-stick button design prevents constant loops of ringingBattery powered operation avoids all the messy wiringIncludes mounting hardwareDesigned for durability so you and your home can enjoy for years to comeQuick and easy install takes less than 15 minutesSpecifications:Width: 1-1/4"Height: 3-3/16"Depth: 7/8"Mounting Hardware Included: YesIncludes: One (1) pushbuttonPower Source: BatteryBattery Type: CR2032 Unlighted Oil Rubbed Bronze