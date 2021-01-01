Quoizel PB5008 Pembroke 8 Light 23" Wide Chandelier Tarnished Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Quoizel PB5008 Pembroke 8 Light 23" Wide Chandelier The Pembroke Chandeliers blend together a bit of natural flair and transitional style. The combination of metal and braided rope is complemented by the Tarnished Bronze finish which is matte and rich. The abaca rope brings a Western element to enhance the transitional design.Features:Recommended for use with vintage Edison bulbsDurable steel constructionBulbs are not included with this item - bulb options will be presented upon checkoutRated for use in dry locationsFully covered under Quoizel's limited lifetime warrantyDimensions:Chain Length: 48"Height: 32" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Depth: 22.5"Width: 22.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoBulb Shape: B10Number of Bulbs: 8Voltage: 120vWattage: 480Watts Per Bulb: 60 Tarnished Bronze