PB4400WTI GoBat 2in1 USB 4400 mAh Portable Battery Pack and LED Flashlight White

BUILT-IN FLASHLIGHT: Add some light with the built-in ultra-bright LED flashlight while charging any USB device with this 5V USB portable battery pack. CHARGE AND GO: Charge the internal 4400 mAh rechargeable portable battery pack with the included charging cable, then take it along with you to charge an iPhone, Android, or other USB device up to two times, any time, any place. Battery comes with an initial charge. LED BATTERY INDICATOR: Portable battery pack has 4 LED indicator lights that allow you to always know exactly how much juice is left. WIDE COMPATIBILITY: Works with iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, lightning, and all other USB devices that can be charged by a USB charger; 3 Year Warranty.