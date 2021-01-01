From parfums belcam

PB ParfumsBelcam PB Premiere Editions Version of Dolce* Eau de Parfum, Perfume for Women, 1.7 fl oz

$6.77 on sale
($7.98 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

PB Premiere Editions version of Dolce* Eau de Parfum Spray for women is a luxurious, long-lasting fragrance formulated with premium quality oils. This version of Dolce* is a contemporary white floral scent, a value conscious alternative to the designer fragrance. Ideal for day or evening wear. PB Premiere Editions fragrances are not associated with Dolce*, which is a trademark of the brand name manufacturer. PB Premiere Editions, version of Dolce* by PB ParfumsBelcam, Eau de Parfum Spray for Women, 1.7 oz.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com