PB Comfort Square Arm Upholstered U-Double Chaise Loveseat Sectional, Box Edge Down Blend Wrapped Cushions, Sunbrella(R) Performance Herringbone Oatmeal

$6,297.00
In stock
Buy at potterybarn

Description

Square arm. Loose cushions. Removable round rubberwood legs are finished in Espresso.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com