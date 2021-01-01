PB Comfort Roll Arm Upholstered Right Arm 3-Piece Wedge Sectional, Box Edge Down Blend Wrapped Cushions, Sunbrella(R) Performance Herringbone Oatmeal

$5,547.00
In stock
Buy at potterybarn

Description

Sink into this sectional just once, and you'll know how it got its name.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com