Savoy House Payton Shaded Wall Sconce in Polished Nickel - 9-800-2-109

This Savoy House Payton 2-light sconce offers effortless elegance to brighten any space. Thin, pointed arms intersect and are paired with a crisp white linen shade that will provide comfortable, useful illumination. Finished in polished nickel. Sconces add a touch of style and light to any wall, including but certainly not limited to hallways, entryways, stairways, great rooms and dining rooms. You will also often see a pair of sconces flanking a bathroom vanity mirror to provide an even, flattering wash of light. Bulbs not included. The polished nickel finish can be paired with nickel hardware or mixed with hardware in other fixtures. The understated look of the Payton makes it a smart addition to a variety of spaces and decor styles. When you choose a Savoy House lighting fixture, you can be certain you've selected a piece that will withstand the test of time.