PayForLess 5PK for HP 126A CE310A CE311A CE312A CE313A Toner for HP Laserjet Pro M275 CP1025nw CP1025 Pro 100 M175nw Printers

2 years Warranty to provide each customer with 100% satisfaction. 5 Pack 126A toner certified by ISO9001 & ISO14001 same standard as original ink. BK 1,300 CMY 1,000 high page yield at 5% coverage for hp 126A,126A black,126A cyan,126A magenta,126A yellow. Free Returns with LIFETIME money back guarantee. Delivered in 3-5 businesss days in most cities of USA. CE310A toner use for HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M176, M177fw, HP LaserJet Pro CP1025 toner, CP1025NW toner, TopShot LaserJet Pro M275, LaserJet Pro 100 Color MFP M175A, M175NW toner. (Also use for Canon imageCLASS LBP-7010C,LBP-7016C,LBP-7018C)