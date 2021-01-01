Furniture of America Paxton Padded Dining Side Chairs - Set of 2, Brown

Furniture of America Paxton Padded Dining Side Chairs - Set of 2, BrownIncludes: Two (2) dining chairsStyle: TraditionalFinish: Brown CherryMaterial: Faux Leather, Solid Wood, Wood VeneerSupported on intricate turned legsFaux leather upholstered seat and back for your comfortCurved back legs for stabilityAssembly requiredShips in 1 box Dimensions & Weights:Overall dimensions: 21"W x 26"D x 41"HSeat height (floor to seat): 19"Seat depth: 19.25"Weight capacity: 225 lbsProduct weight: 52 lbs Click here to view the assembly guide Shop the matching Collection: 9-piece dining set - 563473734About Furniture of America Furniture of America® is proud to be the family friend that always has your back. We’re more than just a business. Our customer care team is part of a larger FOA community dedicated to delivering a happy home. So browse our selection and invite warmth and character into every room in your home.