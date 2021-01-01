From quoizel
Quoizel PAX8305 Paxton 9" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade Matte Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Quoizel PAX8305 Paxton 9" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a clear glass shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 4-1/2"Extension: 5"Product Weight: 2 lbsShade Height: 9"Shade Width: 5"Shade Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Matte Black