PAWSITIVE EATS: A Veterinary Medicine Family & Friends Cookbook Jettie T. Bryant Author

Cooking has always been a big part of my life. I grew up in a household where my sister wanted to become a chef so naturally my parents nurtured this dream and allowed her to make the family meals and even had us sign up for different cooking classes. I enjoyed watching her because it was as if she could do no wrong. If she thought she made a mistake she would taste whatever she was making and have an ah ha moment and know just what to add or take away. It was truly amazing to me. So, when I went off to college and had to begin cooking for myself, I figured I'd watched her long enough to know exactly what to do. I was so wrong! Instead, it became me having her on speed dial asking for her recipes and different techniques. I wanted it to taste like home, I wanted it to taste like her cooking. While she would offer me advice and walk me through step-by-step directions, she'd always end by saying but try different things, see what you like and see what works for YOU. Be patient and trust the process. This cookbook is dedicated to trusting the process. So often in our professional and personal lives we get so occupied with getting it right or perfect that we fail to realize that as human beings we are neither right nor perfect 100% of the time. We unnecessarily stress ourselves over situations that are beyond our control. So, as you peruse through this cookbook, I encourage you to try new things, if you see a recipe that interests you try it out! If it works out the first time, GREAT! If not, don't hesitate to try again, making mistakes is a part of trusting the process. Scribble notes on the pages, add more seasoning(s), take away different seasoning(s), do what works for YOU.