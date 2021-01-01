Pearhead Pet Pawprint Hanging DIY Keepsake, White

Cherish your pet’s print forever with Pearhead’s pawprints keepsake. This pawprints keepsake includes 1 plastic shaping ring, 1 package of air-drying clay, rolling pin, plastic hole punch, and 3 gray grosgrain ribbon options for that finishing touch! The air-drying clay included ensures your pet’s big or small paw print will last forever. And it's great for dogs or cats! With the pawprints keepsake there’s absolutely no mixing, no baking, and no mess! Simply press your furry buddy’s paw into the non-toxic, soft air-drying clay to capture the precious print. If you make a mistake - no problem, you can redo the print as many times as you need until you get the perfect impression. Always cherish your furry buddy’s print with Pearhead’s pawprints keepsake.