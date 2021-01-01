Pawmigo Pawgwarts Mesh Back Clip Dog Harness, Medium: 20 to 26-in chest

Get your best buddy ready for a romp down Dog-agon Alley with Pawmigo’s Pawgwarts Reversible Dog Harness! This premium reversible harness features two magical looks in one practical package. Outfit your wagging wizard with bespectacled pups, bewitched brooms and stacks of spell books on a red background. Or, flip it inside out to reveal a pattern of electrifying lightning bolts. Carefully constructed out of padded neoprene and mesh, this quick-drying harness offers cozy comfort with pizzazz. Complete with a handy D-ring leash attachment, adjustable waist belt and quick-release buckles, this sturdy harness combines quality construction with serious style. Pull your pup’s new look together with Pawmigo’s Pawgwarts Leash Kit for a spellbinding look!