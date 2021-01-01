Hampton Bay Pavlen 5-Light Bronze Chandelier with Clear Glass Shade

This stunning design features a burnished bronze metal finish with clear glass shades inspired by the curved edges of a wine glass. Hanging above the dining room, living room, foyer and bedroom for the next family get together. This 5-Light Chandelier features a 23 in. Dia, a body height of 19.25 in. and an overall height of 83.5 in. It also features 60 in. of adjustable chain and uses 5 60-Watt (maximum) bulbs. The piece is pre-assembled and easy to install.