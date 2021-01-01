HP Pavilion Gaming 15-Inch Micro-Edge Laptop, Intel Core i5-9300H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB), 8 GB SDRAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10.

This system grants you the ability to do it all with a balance between work and play for your comfort. With amazing high-grade Graphics and tremendous processing power. storage of your files, the Gaming Pavilion is equipped with a 256GB SSD. If you want to add external storage, optical drives, memory card readers, and more, there is one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port and 15.6' micro-edge display features a Full HD 1920 x 1080 native resolution, WLED-backlighting, an anti-glare coating, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB) The system is powered by a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5-9300H processor, which allows you to run multiple applications simultaneously Bluetooth 4.2 technology will allow you to connect additional compatible peripherals, or take advantage of the Gigabit Ethernet port for wired network connectivity. A built-in multi-format SD card re