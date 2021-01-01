From hp
Hp Pavilion 16.1' Full Hd (1920X1080) Gaming Laptop - 10Th Gen Intel Core I7-10750H 6-Core Up To 5.00 Ghz Cpu, 8Gb Ddr4 Ram, 1Tb Solid State Drive.
Brand: HP Human Interface Input: Microphone, Keyboard, Keypad Operating System: Windows 10 Home Hard Disk Description: SSD Hardware Interface: Solid State Drive, USB Type C, DisplayPort, USB, Ethernet, HDMI, Headphone, Bluetooth 5, Media Card 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Hexa-Core 2.60 GHz Processor (12MB Smart Chache, Turbo Boost up to 5.00 GHz) 8GB DDR4 Memory at 2666 MHz, 1TB Solid State Drive, No Optical Drive, Windows 10 Home (64-bit) 16.1' WLED-backlit IPS Anti-Glare FHD (1920 x 1080) Display, 6GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q Graphics Intel Wi-Fi 6 (2x2/160) Gig+ and Bluetooth 5.0, 1x SuperSpeed USB-C, 2x SuperSpeed USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x RJ-45 (LAN)