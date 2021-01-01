From hp
Hp Pavilion 14 Laptop Hd Touchscreen, Amd Ryzen 3 3250U Processor(Up To 3.5 Ghz), 8Gb Ram, 128Gb Ssd, Webcam, Wifi, Ethernet, Hdmi, Usb-A & C, Win10.
Brand: HP Operating System: Windows 10 S CPU Manufacturer: AMD Screen Size: 14 Inches Computer Memory Size: 8 GB 14' HD Touchscreen Display14' diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), touch, micro-edge, BrightView, 220 nits, 45% NTSC Display; AMD Radeon Graphics. This electronic gift, holiday gift offers a good experience for watching videos, browsing the web, remote work, or study from home. AMD Ryzen 3-3250U ProcessorAMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor @ 2.60GHz (2 Cores, up to 3.5GHz, 5M cache) Storage & Memory8GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM; 128GB SATA 3 TLC M.2 SSD; HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones Ideal for Home, Student, Professionals, Small Business, School Education, and Commercial Enterprise, Online Class, Google Classroom, Remote Learning, Zoom Ready. AMD Radeon Graphicswith shared video memory provide solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming. HD audio with stereo speakers & HP True Vision 720p HD