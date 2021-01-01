From colgate-palmolive

PAU06 300Mbps Wireless N USB Adapter wHigh Gain Antenna Win XPVista7810 Mint Ubuntu MX Linux Manjaro Fedora Centos Kali Linux and Raspbian

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Works with any 2.4Ghz wireless g/n routers. Max. wireless connection speed: 300Mbps. Supports both infrastructure and ad-hoc modes. Security: WEP 64/128bit, WPA, WPA2, 802.1x and 802.11i, Cisco CCS V1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 compliant. Multi-OS support: 32-bit and 64-bit Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, MX LInux, Manjaro, Linux Mint, Ubuntu, Lubuntu, OpenSUSE, RedHat, Fedora, CentOS, Kali Linux, Raspbian. NO Mac support for PAU06. The PAU06 adapter is designed to run on an Intel/AMD based PC or Raspberry Pi 0/1/2/3/4. It doesn't work with any Digital Media Players like Roku, Digial Video Recorders, Netwok-Attached Storage devices like Synology and QNAP, Playstations, Security Cameras, etc. Please consult if you want to use PAU06 on any non Intel/AMD-based systems. If you want to use PAU06 with a guest OS like Kali in a Virtual Machine, please contact for more info. In general, we recommend our cust

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com