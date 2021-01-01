Turtle Mosaic Shell Illustrated Tile Tortoise Pattern Shell Tortoise at a Colorful Cartoon Snail Pace Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

A turtle is a reptile with a hard shell etched in any pattern from mosaic to shapes in various colors. This shell won't make this tortoise a hard sell on beauty, she's full of elegance and just plain fun as this terrapin meanders around their terrain. The shell develops from the rib of the turtle and acts as a shield. Their armor of protection comes in their DNA. Turtles came to be in the Middle Jurassic period and can live a hundred years or longer. Turtles are cold blooded and grow up to 15 feet. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only