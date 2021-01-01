From aspen brands
Patroltek 8014S Black Universal Radio Case with Swivel
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Holds most Handheld radios adjustable elastic security strap with snap closure 2 Piece adjustable Swivel Belt Mount Fit's belts from 2' to 2.25' 600 Denier Woven Exterior Holds most hand-held radios; Inside Dimensions: 2.75' W x 1.5' D x 7.5' L Adjustable elastic security strap with snap closure Two piece, adjustable swivel belt mount Fits up to 2.25 (58mm) belt widths Will Fit Chart #31311