From american pride eagle freedom usa flag gifts

American Pride Eagle Freedom USA Flag Gifts Patriotic US Flag Freedom United States American Bald Eagle Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Awesome patriotic eagle design if you are a proud American, stand for US flag and celebrate 4th of July, Veterans Day and Memorial Day like a true patriot. American bald eagle is a symbol of freedom and liberty and so for the United States! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com