Merica Patriotic USA Apparel Patriotic United States of 'Merica Liberty Stature Men Women Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Merica American liberty stature USA. Everybody will see how patriotic You are. Be proud to live in the states. Pledge your allegiance to the United States of 'Merica! Perfect Beach and Summer dress to show your patriotism. This Merica Design makes the perfect outfit to wear on President's Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Memorial Day, and other national holidays in America or USA. Surprise your friends and family with this great design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only