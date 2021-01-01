Patriotic Skimmer Hats - Craft Kits - 50 Pieces

Get your creativity poppin' with this Popcorn Father’s Day Magnet Craft Kit! Once pieced together, this fun craft features a cleaver saying, “Happy Father’s Day Pop!”. Have a movie day with the kids and craft together this easy-to-make, theater treat-themed gift to surprise dad – simply remove the backing on the pieces and attach the shapes. Whether he prefers his popcorn buttered or salted, we know he'll love this! Includes self-adhesive foam shapes and magnets. 3" x 4 1/2" Makes 12. All craft kit pieces are pre-packaged for individual use. Magnets are packaged separately. Do not discard. Kits include instructions.