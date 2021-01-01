From patriot memory

Patriot Viper Steel 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800) Intel XMP 2.0 Desktop Memory Model PVS416G360C8K

$74.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800) Timing 18-22-22-42 CAS Latency 18 Voltage 1.35V

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com