Patriot Technology 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Steel Pop-up Canopy

Features:The product makes setting up your shelter faster than ever. One person easily opens and closes the canopy from the center of the shelter without the hassle of locking and unlocking the legs. Featuring a clear span center for expanded headroom and an auto vent for greater airflow, this lightweight frame is perfect for a day at the beach or park.High-strength, powder-coated frameOne person easily opens shelter with just one motionClearspan cathedral ceiling provides expanded headroom. Toggle leg adjustment- easy to press, finger-friendly toggle.Includes an upgraded roller bagMeets CPAI-84 and NFPA-701 Fire Resistant CodesProduct Type: CanopyDesign: Pop-UpPortable: YesShape: SquareFrame Material: SteelFrame Material Details: High Strength SteelWood Species: Frame Finish: WhiteRoof Type: Soft-topRoof Material: PolyesterRoof Material Details: Roof Color: BluePowder Coated Finish: YesWind Vents Included: YesTiered Roof: NoSnow Load Capacity: 0Compatible Installation Surfaces: All Surface TypesFoundation Required: NoFoundation Included: Storage Bag Included: YesGazebo Flooring Included: NoFloor Finish: Floor Material: Compatible Gazebo Flooring Part Number: Side Wall Included: NoSide Curtains or Panels Included: NoMesh Screens Included: NoWindow Box Included: NoGazebo Bench or Table Included: NoAdjustable Height: YesWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: UV Resistant: YesWater Resistant: YesFire Resistant: YesRot Resistant: Rust Resistant: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Staff Picks: Foldable: YesSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: NFPA 701 Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 120Overall Depth - Front to Back: 120Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 110Square Footage: 100Interior Width- Side to Side: 100Interior Depth- Front to Back: 100Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 114Overall Product Weight: 34Roof Hanging Weight Capacity: 40Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneAdult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time to Assemble: Suggested Number of People: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Tools Ne