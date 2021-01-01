From matthews fan company
Matthews Fan Company Patricia-5 60-in Brushed Nickel LED Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote (5-Blade) | PA5-BN-BK-60
Advertisement
A complement to any commercial or residential space, the Patricia 5 seamlessly combines innovation with simple, refined design. Its elegant aesthetic belies its robust construction. Solid wood blades revolve around a balanced, cylindrical DC motor housing. Air is circulated efficiently with barely more than a whisper. An eco-conscious LED light kit completes the package, making Patricia 5 sophisticated, efficient and green. Matthews Fan Company Patricia-5 60-in Brushed Nickel LED Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote (5-Blade) | PA5-BN-BK-60