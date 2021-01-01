Sean Lavin Patrice Outdoor Chandelier - Color: Bronze - Size: 5 light

Advertisement
The Patrice Outdoor Chandelier by Sean Lavin adds a rustic and bold touch to entryways, patios, and porches. With a drum shaped cage, an oval motif in a textured and robust Dark Weathered Zinc finish encircles a set of candelabras. Casting a warm and welcoming light, each candelabra is covered with a cylindrical Clear Glass shade. A handsome and modern addition complimenting industrial, farmhouse, and even contemporary designs, this chandelier makes a beautiful statement while illuminating settings outside your home. Shape: Drum. Color: Bronze. Finish: Dark Weathered Zinc