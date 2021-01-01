Patria 68.59'' H x 70.89'' W Solid Wood Etagere Bookcase

With its vintage gray finish and durable wood construction, this combination of 4-panel room divider and bookshelf is an excellent way to define spaces in a home or commercial setting without obstructing views or light. The removable burnt wood shelves allow you to display decorative items such as potted plants and family keepsakes in your home, and is also a useful accessory for displaying products and merchandise in your place of business. Its large size is ideal for sectioning off an area of a large room and can be easily folded and packed up for storage when not in use.