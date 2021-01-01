Riobel PATM83 Pallace Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Double Lever Handle Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Thermostatic

Riobel PATM83 Pallace Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Double Lever Handle Curve and line come together in an outstanding example of modern sculpture. The Pallace™ collection is truly original—a combination of substance and style that commands attention. Brilliantly engineered for outstanding performance, this is a collection where form and function marry with superb results. Choose from cross or lever handles to add character to your bathroom.Riobel PATM83 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyProvides the best of both thermostatic and pressure balance functionalityCan run multiple hand showers, shower heads and body spraysSet it and forget it temperature memoryDesigned to control 2 separate temperatures and 2 separate volume controls simultaneouslyRecommended inlet connection is 3/4" NPTSupports a flow rate of 20 GPM for an immersive shower experienceService stop allows the valve to be serviced without shutting off the water supply to the entire houseTest cap enables the plumber to test valve connections without risk of potential damage to the valve cartridgeSolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRough-in valve includedRiobel PATM83 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 7-1/8" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 7-1/8" (left to right) Thermostatic Chrome