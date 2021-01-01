From safavieh
SAFAVIEH Patio Seating Sets GREY/GREY - Gray Bandele Four-Piece Outdoor Living Set
Gray Bandele Four-Piece Outdoor Living Set. Prepare to enjoy good conversation and company around this four-piece living set which combines contemporary styling elements and cushioned seats. The durable, woven frames ensure each component stays inviting and beautiful throughout the passing seasons. Includes sofa, table and two chairsTable: 27.3'' W x 16.38'' H x 15.41'' DChair: 22.43'' W x 30.81'' H x 23.01'' DSofa: 40.76'' W x 23.01'' H x 30.81'' DSteelSpot cleanImported