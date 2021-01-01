From walker edison
Walker Edison Patio Seating Sets Dark - Dark Brown & Navy Blue Sanibel Five-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Dark Brown & Navy Blue Sanibel Five-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set. Transform your outdoor space into a dream staycation spot with this five-piece furniture set. Plush cushions keep you comfortable and handsome wooden designs complement your deck or patio. Kick your feet up on the ottoman and keep a drink close at hand with the matching side table. Includes five pieces24'' W x 30.25'' H x 24'' DAcacia wood / textileAssembly requiredWipe cleanImported