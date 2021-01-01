Featuring rugged structure and high-quality PE rattan, this patio furniture set is built to stand up to harsh weather conditions and great for outdoor using. In addition, this patio loveseat set comes with a coffee table between 2 seats that provide enough space for books and cups. And this patio loveseat sofa set is more practical than traditional loveseat sofa and more space-saving than 3-piece patio furniture set. Besides, wide armrest and curved backrest ensures you will love the comfortable feel of the patio conversation. The thickly cushioned patio sofa set chairs for maximum comfort and excellent seating experience. Clihome Patio Rattan Conversation Set With Red Cushions | CWCH-HW63233RE