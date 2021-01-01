Patio Park Outdoor Steel Garden Bench

This bench can be placed in parks, backyards, gardens, decks, terraces and other places to provide you with a resting space. The bench is constructed with a steel frame and a PVC backrest net, which is strong and durable. The maximum load-bearing capacity of the terrace seat is 500 pounds and can accommodate about 4-5 people. Assembly instructions and high-quality hardware greatly help you to assemble the workbench well in a short time. The specific installation steps are shown above for your reference. The bench is simple and elegant, and can greatly increase your outdoor living space.