From critter watching to search and sniff missions, your pet has a lot of jobs to do outside. The PetSafe Freedom Patio Panel Pet Door allows dogs and cats to go in and out on their own. This easily installs into most sliding door tracks, with no cutting into walls or doors, making it perfect for renters. It’s built of weather-resistant aluminum, shatter-resistant tempered glass, and has a magnetic closure to help keep cold and hot weather out. When it’s time for your pet to come inside and cuddle up, the slide-in closing panel helps keep them inside with their humans. The patio panel door comes in a variety of colors and sizes, so you can find the perfect fit for your pet and home. PetSafe Patio panel Small (25-lb or Less) White Aluminum Sliding Pet Door | PPA11-13124