Patio Outdoor Lantern Decorative Candle Led Flameless Vintage Battery Powered 3D (#A square grid)

Vintage Lantern With LED Pillar Candle: The vintage candle lantern, with panes, grids, creates an aura of old world charm, a big LED pillar candle, with wavy edge and soft glow flicker. Decoration Lantern: Adds a gorgeous touch to any space, eye-catching prop for tables, bars, patio, porches; fabulous indoor and outdoor decor day and night. Wide Range of Application: It is widely used in decoration of outdoor, courtyard, balcony, wall, street, garden, square and other places. Switch: Features an ON/OFF switch at the bottom of the lantern for manual control, allowing you to turn the light on and off. Battery Powered: Use 2*AAA batteries for power supply (battery not included); no need to plug in, easy to use. Hook: With a hook on the top, it is convenient to hang wherever you want to hang.