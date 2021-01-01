Mohawk Home Patio Multi 7 ft. 6 in. x 10 ft. Border Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

A multi colored striped border is the focal point of this design. Use this rug as a great way to define your outdoor patio. These rugs are made from synthetic fibers that resist staining, fading, mold and mildew. Our outdoor rugs are made from nylon that resists staining, fading and mold/mildew. Our unique marine backing application on our nylon outdoor rugs allows the water to pass through the rug instead of absorbing it, much like the carpet you find on boats. Printed on the same machines that manufacture one of the world's leading brands of printed carpet, this rug is extremely durable and vibrant. This technology allows the use of multiple colors to create a rug that is wonderfully designed and applicable to any room in your home. This rug is made from durable stain resistant nylon.