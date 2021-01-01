TÖP SPACE Patio Metal Outdoor Loveseat with Grey Cushion with Coffee Table

This set of metal patio furniture includes a cushioned loveseat, with the firm and comfortable, sponge-filled cushions that hold their shape and make lounging a breeze. Also included are 2 steel rocking chairs with cushions and a powder-coated coffee table perfect for holding newspapers, lattes and sweet treats. The wrought steel tube material is durable and elegant. If you're looking for a collection of outdoor furniture that will look chic for years to come while you eat, game or sunbathe, the Top Space patio conversation sets certain to exceed your expectations.