Patio Loveseat & Rocking Chair - Beige - NUU GARDEN

This Nuu Garden rocking chair is uniquely designed with strong iron frame, which makes it be durable enough and have a long service life. The smooth iron frame make it different. The modern sleek look make it can match perfectly with your home decor. The back and seat cushion has greater resistance to weather extremes of heat, rain, and freezing, and it's really comfortable due to its breathability of the fabric. It can complement your patio coffee table to perfectly decorate your backyard, poolside, balcony, garden and porch. Therefore, you can enjoy a leisure time with a cup of coffee. Pattern: Solid.