Patio Heater5

Patio Heater 42,000 BTU Pyrami-d Flame Outdoor Heater Propane Heater With Wheel Feature:The outdoor pyramid heater has variable heat setting and built-in control valv-e allows you to adjust and regulate the temperature to your liking.Comes with tip over protection system. A safety valv-e will automatically shut off the heater if it is tilted.A side of outdoor hammered heater gives you easy access to the 20 lb. propane tank (not included), making it easy to change it out as needed.Reliable pulse ignition system for quick, easy starting.Variable heat setting and built-in control valv-e allows you to adjust and regulate the temperature to your liking.Uses standard 20 lb Propane tank that lasts between 8-10 hrs. on High mode. Butane Heat output: 42,000BTUThis 87 inch tall outdoor patio heater features a mesmerizing glass flame tube that is guaranteed to liven up any atmosphere. The long-lasting, stainless steel finish is sure to catch the eye of your partygoers.The latest in design and heat, the Quartz Glass Tube Flame Heater brings style to outdoor heating. Its unique, visually mesmerizing flame provides heat in every directionPyramid heater cover included: You’ll be assured a custom-like fit while fade-resistant fabric protects your pyramid heater. In windy weather, please move the heater to the house to avoid unnecessary losses. Pyramid glass tube patio heater:Material: Steel with powder coatedGas Type: Propane, Butane and mixtures (LPG)Supply and exhaust mode: direct exhaust typePower: 5-13kwCooling range diameter: 10MHeat output: max: 42,000BTUIgnition life: 50000 timesPlace of use: OutdoorAir consumption: 0.45kg/h-0.87kg/hTemperature adjustment: adjustablePulse ignitionWith Anti-tilt switch and automatic shut-off deviceWheels INCLUDED Brown Carton. 1pc in 1 carton.CE and ETL certified Hose&Regulator INCLUDED Detailed size:Total heater height: 2210mmReflector: 46.5x46.5x4.7(H)mmLower Support: 88cmx4pcs Upper Support: 132cmx4pcs Glass tube:Dia.125.4x10cm Base:52x52cm The Package Include:1 x Patio Propane Heater1 x Tool kit1 x Pair of wheels1 x Pressure reducing valv-e(US)1 x Hose1 x Use Manual1 x Protective cover Finish: Black