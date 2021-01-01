Patio Heater 42,000 BTU Pyrami-D Flame Outdoor Heater Propane Heater With Wheel

Feature: Commercial Type : Pumping out 42,000 BTUs for an 32.8-foot diameter heat range, these units are the most powerful patio heaters in the market. They can also be wheeled away, ensuring exceptional mobility despite their hefty size. Heavy duty yet gorgeous with a stylish finish options, they are perfect for serious outdoor entertainers with big spaces Simple Start: Up Piezo Ignition System -To operate, all it takes to light the heater is a simple push of the button 42,000 BTUs of Heat : The heavy-duty patio heater offers an impressive heat output of 42,000 BTUs. Mid-winter merry-making? No problem. Even more, the unit heats a wide area with a range of up to 32.8 feet in diameter. A nice alternative to a fire pit, the gas patio heater delivers quiet, soothing, consistent heat--with no smoke or open flames to worry about Variable-heat control knob : Allows for low or high heat settings and for turning the heater completely off at the end of the night. Wheels for Smooth Mobility :A wheel assembly with two smooth-rolling wheels comes included, making it easy to transport the outdoor heater from poolside to patio or from one side of the deck to the other; Heat Output: 42,000 BTU; Heat Range: 10m(32.8' Radius)Technical parameters: Gas type: liquefied gas Heat Output: 42,000 BTU Ignition mode: piezoelectric ignition Supply and exhaust mode: direct exhaust Power: 5-13kw Heat dissipation range diameter: 10M Powder coated cylindrical Glass tube patio heater Safety protection device: flameout protection, dumping protection Gas consumption: 0.45kg/h-0.87kg/h Ignition life: 50000 times Place of use: Outdoor Temperature regulation: adjustableDetailed size 1- Total heater height: 2210 mm(H) 2- Reflector: Dia. 540mm 3- Glass Tube: Dia. 100*1070 mm(H) 4-Guard: Dia.325x1050mm(H), metal with powder coated 5- Tank Housing: Dia. 380*700mm(H) 6- Base: Dia.460*90mm(H) Net weight: 19kg /42.2IBS Gross weight: 22kg / 48.8IBSThe Package Include:1 x Heater1 x Installation kit1 x Pressure reducing v-alve1 x Hose1X Wheel1 x Manual Finish: Black