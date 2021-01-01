Patio Heater 1500W Outdoor Electric Heater Outdoor Infrared Heater Tip Over

Patio Heater 1500W Outdoor Electric Heater,Outdoor Infrared Heater Tip OverDescription:1-Second Fast heating & 3 heating modes:Equipped with 3 halogen tubes as heating e/lement, the electric heater warms within 1 second. The patio heater delivers infrared heat directly to people or objects instead of the environment, which ensures you can enjoy instant heating instead of waiting in the cold air in chilly winter. This infrared heater has 3 heating modes from 500W ~1500W, so you could choose comfortable heat freely no matter how the temperature changes throughout the year.Ensure safety via tip-over protection & heating e/lement:When purchasing a patio heater, safety is a main concern. A protective sheath covers the heating e/lement to avoid pets or children getting burned if they t/ouch the surface of the heater carelessly. What’s more, the electric patio heater comes with a stable round base to avoid tipping over. Even it dumps, it will automatically cut off the power. This is necessary for an outdoor heater because there is always strong wind in winter.The height of standing pole is adjustable from 5.9’ to 6.6’, and heating e/lement assembly angles at 0º~45, so you could set them to a suitable extent for best heating effect.5-Minute quick install &easy operate:Patio heater's ruggedness makes it perfect for outdoor use. The aluminum body and design allow it to withstand constant torture that nature throws at it, enabling it to work anywhere you want to stay. Environmental friendly & no health risk : Unlike gas heater, the halogen heater does not output any harmful odor or chemical. Also, the electric outdoor heater has soft light, helps the body filter out UV radiation, increasing infrared thermal efficiency. So you don’t need to worry about lungs or skin problems while using it. What’s more, compared with a traditional heater, it could save 30%-40% on electricity. This protects the environment and help you save expenses on heating at the same time.Easy to maintain:This garden heater is weather and d/ust proof (ip34 grade) for outdoor maintenance. Although it may not be suitable for stormy weather, it can certainly work in wet or rainy conditions, so don't worry about it every day.Intuitive LED display and long power cord:The LED on the heating el/ement assembly can visually display the heating level. You can adjust the pull switch according to it. In addition, the power cord can be up to 6.2 feet in length, so you can choose where you want to set up to produce a heating effect without worrying about not being able to reach the socket..Product information:Package Dimensions:53*53*21cmItem Weight: 9.6kgMaterial: MetalColor: BlackSwitch type: ordinary buttonType of heating appliance: electric heaterOperation mode: MechanicalTiming function: no timingAir supply mode: no turning page, no shaking headHeating mode: quartz tube heatingSpeed regulating gear: second gearApplicable area: 21-30 M2Note: It's a space heater, not a room heater, that heats the front area.It is dangerous to install equipment near curtains and other combustible materials.To avoid overheating, do not cover the radiant heater.