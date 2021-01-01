Patio Furniture Set,4 Piece Outdoor Conversation Set All Weather Wicker Sectional Sofa with Ottoman and Cushions

Feature [Outdoor Must-have] Whether acting as the perfect space for relaxing sunbathing or exciting outdoor entertainment, this rattan furniture set is designed to be an outdoor staple in any backyard or garden. Complete with a loveseat, 2 sofa chairs, matching ottomans and a coffee table, this set will provide you with the basics of everything you need to refresh your outdoor space. [Quality Build] Crafted with tightly woven reinforced rattan, the material is crafted to closely mimic the texture of authentic rattan but fused with premium materials creating strengthened durability and resilience towards heat, humidity, insects and fading. Supported by a thick powder coated steel frame, this set has a high weight capacity and can endure heavy regular usage. [Tempered Glass Coffee Table] Enjoy the matching coffee table with a shatter resistant tempered glass surface, acting as the perfect center piece for holding food and drinks during outdoor meals and entertaining, board games for family night and more. Featuring built-in underside storage shelf, users have plenty of space to store outdoor essentials, reading materials, games and more. [Comfort & Storage] Sink into relaxation with 360 comfort from stuffed seat and dimpled back cushions for soothing support while outdoors. Comfort is a central focus of this set design with matching ottomans to conveniently prop your feet up allowing you to completely lean back and relax after a long day. Tuck away the ottomans underneath the sofa chairs for space saving just where you need it and enjoy extra storage under the love seat. [Easy Set Up] With user-friendly assembly instructions, this furniture set is simple to set up. Our professional customer service will be happy to help you with any questions or concerns you may have. Weights & Dimensions Sofa： 31.1'' H x 50'' W x 27.5'' D Table： 15.3'' H x 38.9'' L x 19.6'' W Chair： 31.1'' H x 27.5'' L x 27.5'' W Ottoman： 10'' H x 19'' L x 19'' W Back/Seat Cushion thickness： 3.6” / 2.75” Package Size/Weight Box1: 48”x34”x20” / 50.71 lb Box2: 25”x24”x24” / 37.48 lb Overall Product Weight： 81 lb Specifications Pieces Included： 1 Table,1 Sofa,2 Chairs,2 ottomans Frame Color： Beige Brown Seating Capacity： 4 Individual Chair Weight Capacity： 330 Pounds Table color： Beige Brown Table Top Material： Glass Cushions Included： Yes, include 4 back cushions and 3 seat cushions and 2 ottoman cushions Cushions Color： Light Gray,Beig Removable Cushion Cover： Yes Cushion Fill Material： High Density Foam Toss Pillows Included： No Assembly Required： Yes Level of Assembly： Full Assembly Needed, at least 2 people Package Number： 2 County of Origin： Vietnam Warranty Length： 1 Year Notes: There will be chromatic aberration caused by light difference, thanks for your understanding.