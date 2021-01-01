From walker edison
Walker Edison Patio Dining Sets Grey - Gray Wash Extendable Seven-Piece Indoor/Outdoor Dining Set
Gray Wash Extendable Seven-Piece Indoor/Outdoor Dining Set. Complete your outdoor space's homey aesthetic by adding this durable dining set to your back patio or deck. The umbrella space in the middle of the table helps to save you from the sun when you pop in a shady aid of your own. Includes table and six chairsTable: 35'' W x 30'' H x 55-79'' LChair: 25'' W x 35'' H x 25'' LWeight capacity: 500 lbs.AcaciaAssembly requiredImported