From vifah
VIFAH Patio Dining Sets Natural - Malibu Seven-Piece Armless-Chair Outdoor Dining Set
Malibu Seven-Piece Armless-Chair Outdoor Dining Set. Transform the poolside or back patio into a gathering place with this durable eucalyptus wood set boasting a water-repellant construction and a built-in umbrella hole for shady relaxation. A x-back design adds modern flair to the look.Includes table and six chairsChair weight capacity: 200 lbs.Table: 59'' W x 29'' H x 32'' DChair: 23'' W x 35'' H x 22'' DEucalyptus woodAssembly requiredImported