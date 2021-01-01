From vifah
VIFAH Patio Dining Sets Red - Malibu Outdoor Three-Piece Wood Patio Curvy Legs Table Set
Advertisement
Malibu Outdoor Three-Piece Wood Patio Curvy Legs Table Set. An easy-to-assemble design and pre-treated wood construction repels water and wood-eating insects providing a convenient and durable set for your family and guests to enjoy during outdoor dining time.Includes table and two benchesWeight capacity: 220 lbs.Table: 59''L x 31''W x 29''HBench: 57'' L x 24'' W x 34'' HSeat: 17" H100% eucalyptus hardwoodAssembly requiredImported