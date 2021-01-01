From classic accessories

Classic Accessories Patio Cover Pre-Black Friday Rollbacks

$19.55
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Classic Accessories Veranda patio furniture covers have interior bound seams for strength, high-density stitching for durability, padded handles for comfort, matching webbing for a great look and California Prop 65 compliance for health and safety. Our outdoor furniture covers are a customer favorite for their fashionable design, durability and extensive collection of matching products. The Veranda line features our heavyweight Gardelle woven polyester fabric and special water-repellent and resistant undercoating making these outdoor furniture covers waterproof and durable against the rain. When you buy a Classic Accessories patio furniture covers or grill covers you are not just getting a cover; you’re also purchasing peace of mind. Not only will your patio furniture and grill be protected from all weather elements, but you’ll be protected with the easiest warranty in the industry.

