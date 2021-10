Bring a splash of color and fun to any room in the home with this area rug. Featuring an updated geometric design in vibrant shades of sapphire, grey and ivory, this beautiful rug will become the focal point of your decor. Imagine the compliments you will get as you gather with family and friends around this cozy rug. This rug is power loomed using 100% Easy Clean Frieze Polypropylene. This durable rug is ideal for high traffic areas inside the home as well as outdoors. Color: Snow/Turquoise.