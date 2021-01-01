Patio Awning Garden Pool Sun 13' x 10' Rectangle Shade Sail

This canopy is distinguishing the material of it from other normal top covers, as a result, keeps you away from the light rain. As it is characterized by the anti-ultraviolet effect, if you want to enjoy the gentle sunlight this summer but are feared of being tanned, a sunshade with UV protection can be your priority undoubtedly. This shade sail is designed for outdoor activities, which can be used as the top cover on many occasions, of patio, gardens, beaches, and swimming pools in particular. A waterproof canopy on rainy days while a sun shade sail on sunny days! perfect serve as cooling shade, scenic shade travel shade, auto shade, plant shade in your courtyard, garden, balcony, garage, deck, patio, pool-or entertainment area, and so on. Find your supports and tight the shade sail to them with ropes by the D-ring. Install at a 20-40 degree angle with maximum tension to allow runoff. Color: White