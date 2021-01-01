PATINISA Large Gaming Mouse Pad This is What 50 and Awesome Looks Like 50th Birthday Rectangle Decorative Non-Slip Rubber Base Mousepad for.

LARGE SIZE - 31.5 x 11.8 x 0.12 inch,(80 x 30 x 0.3cm), The gaming mouse pad will fit your desktop perfectly and provide perfect movement space. Will fit all keyboards and mice and leave extra space. ULTRA-SMOOTH SURFACE - Texture is denser with high pressure treatment. Mouse can be quickly moved and accurately positioned on the slick surface. Great for your work and gaming. ANTI-SLIP RUBBER BASE - Dense shading and anti-slip natural rubber base can firmly grip the desktop. Premium soft material for your comfort and mouse-control. EXCELLENT FOR DAILY USE - Excellent texture, Designed with an optimal shape and size. You can move the mouse around easily and the pad shapes it well. Perfect size for work and game. Great gift idea for girls, coworkers, Moms, Birthday, Back to School, Valentine's Day, Easter Day, Mother's Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas. AWESOME PATTERN DESIGN - Unique Awesome Patterns, Vibrant Colors, give you a new feeling for your office lif