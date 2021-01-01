(40 Pack) Friskies Pate Wet Cat Food Variety Pack, Seafood & Chicken Pate Favorites, 5.5 oz. Cans

Includes All Essentials Nutrients that Support the Growth of Kittens and the Maintenance of Adult CatsProteinStrong, lean muscles supported by high-quality proteinTaurineHelps support healthy visionFriskies Paté Salmon Dinner is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient for growth of kittens and maintenance of adult cats.Friskies Mariner's Catch Paté is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient for growth of kittens and maintenance of adult cats.Friskies Paté Chicken & Tuna Dinner is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient for growth of kittens and maintenance of adult cats.Friskies Paté Ocean Whitefish & Tuna Dinner is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient for growth of kittens and maintenance of adult cats.Deliver more of your cat's favorite flavors to her dish with this Purina Friskies Pate Seafood and Chicken wet cat food variety pack. Each recipe features a smooth pate texture that she can happily nibble at mealtime. Savory flavors combine to create delicious mealtime options she can't resist, and the enticing aroma captures her attention every time you open a can. These entrees are made with high-quality ingredients to give you something to feel good about serving to her. Your curious cat gets essential vitamins and minerals to help support her overall health and wellness, so she can pounce and play her way through each day. With real poultry or seafood in each recipe, your feline friend gets the meals she loves in every serving. Show your cat you know what she likes when you fill your pantry shelves with this Purina Friskies wet cat food variety pack.